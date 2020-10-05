WINNIPEG -- An inmate has escaped from the Stony Mountain Institution’s minimum security unit.

According to a news release, staff members discovered Aban Galin’s escape during the 9:45 p.m.count on Sunday, Oct. 4.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) notified the RCMP detachment in Stonewall, Man., and police issued a warrant for the inmate’s arrest.

Galin is 45 years old, six feet tall and 265 pounds. The CSC said he has blue eyes and is bald. On the back of his head he has a tattoo of a gremlin, and behind his left ear he has a tattoo of a dragon.

Galin is currently serving a three-year, three-month and 29-day sentence for a possession of a schedule one substance, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, and careless use/storage of a firearm.

Galin has also served sentences for fraud, break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, and other related offences.

The CSC asks anyone with information on Galin’s location to contact police. It added it will investigate the incident and is working with police to find the inmate as quickly as possible.