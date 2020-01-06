WINNIPEG -- An inmate at Stony Mountain Institution has died of apparent natural causes, according to the Correctional Services of Canada.

On Sunday Shawn Poitra, 29, died while in custody following an illness, CSC said. He had been serving a sentence of 10 years, two months and 15 days for manslaughter since March 26, 2018.

CSC said Poitra's next of kin have been notified.

The correctional service said it will review the circumstances of the death, as it does for all inmate deaths. It said policy requires police and the coroner be notified of the death.