WINNIPEG -- Nearly eight months after a 23-year-old man from Long Plain First Nation was fatally shot by police officers -- Manitoba’s chief medical examiner has announced an inquest into the death.

On April 2, Benjiman Richard was shot and killed by members of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service after he opened fire on officers, according to the province.

The officers were called to the residence to deal with a report that Richard was shooting a firearm at the home. When the officers arrived, the province said they were met with gunfire from Richards. The officers returned fire -- hitting the man. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The chief medical examiner said the death was caused by gunshot wounds and is considered a homicide. In a release from the province, it said the inquest is being called to determine the events that led to Richard’s death, and to see what -- if anything -- could be done to keep something similar from happening again.

FAMILY DID NOT EXPECT POLICE TO SHOOT RICHARD

In April, Richard’s sister Patricia Richard told CTV News she had called police after a phone call with her mother. She said her brother was “freaking out” and shooting the house where her mother lives.

Patricia told CTV News a day after the shooting that when she called police, she thought they would protect him, not shoot him.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is also investigating the shooting.

The province said the details of the inquest will be determined and released at a later date by a Chief Judge of the Provincial Court of Manitoba.