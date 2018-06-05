

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s chief medical examiner has called an inquest into the death of an 18-year-old who was shot after he escaped police custody.

On Nov. 18, 2017, William Saunders was being escorted to the Winnipeg Remand Centre when he escaped custody.

READ MORE:

Armed and dangerous suspect near St. Laurent shot, pronounced dead

'He was a good kid': Family of man fatally shot by RCMP

While police were chasing Saunders they shot him and he sustained gunshot wounds. A release from the medical examiner’s office said efforts to resuscitate him it didn’t work.

An autopsy determined the immediate cause of death was gunshot wounds.

The inquest was called in accordance with The Fatality Inquiries Act.

The chief judge of the Provincial Court of Manitoba will determine the date time and location of the inquest, which will then be released at a later time.