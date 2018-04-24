

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s chief medical examiner has called an inquest into the death of a 23-year-old who died during a criminal investigation in September 2017.

Winnipeg’s Adrian Lacquette was involved in an altercation with the Winnipeg Police Service on Sept. 13, 2017. He was shot multiple times, according to a news release.

Lacquette was taken to the Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg, where he was pronounced dead.

The news release said the medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy, which found the immediate cause of death to be gunshot wounds.

Information for the date, time and location of the inquest will be determined by the Chief Judge of the Provincial Court of Manitoba and released at a later date.