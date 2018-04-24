

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s Chief Medical Examiner has called an inquest into the death of a man who died after police were called over a disturbance in September 2017.

The Office of the Medical Examiner says on Sept. 23, 2017 the Winnipeg Police Service attended a call for a disturbance at a home. When the police went inside they had an altercation with 33-year-old Evan Grant Caron, who was shot, according to a news release.

He was pronounced dead at the Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg.

The Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy and found multiple gunshot wounds was the immediate cause of death.

The inquest was called in accordance with The Fatality Inquiries Act.

The date, time and location of the inquest will be determined by the Chief Judge of the Provincial Court of Manitoba and released at a later time.