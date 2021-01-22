WINNIPEG -- A foot chase and the subsequent restraint by officers are believed to be contributing factors in the death of a First Nations man who died while in the custody of Winnipeg police, according to Manitoba's Chief Medical Examiner who has called an inquest into the death.

Randy Cochrane, 30, of Fisher River Cree Nation, died on July 14, 2019 after Winnipeg police said officers spotted Cochrane, who appeared to be bleeding and carrying a weapon.

They chased Cochrane on foot, arrested and restrained him. According to Manitoba's Chief Medical Examiner, during the restraint Cochrane became unresponsive.

"Resuscitation was started and he was transferred to hospital, but was pronounced deceased after prolonged CPR," a statement from the office of Manitoba's Chief Medical Examiner said.

Family members previously told CTV News Cochrane was a father to three girls whom he loved and protected.

READ MORE: Family wants answers after man dies in Winnipeg police custody

Both the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba and medical examiner’s office was notified.

Following an autopsy, the province said Cochrane's death was accidental, caused by the 'toxic effects of methamphetamine, cocaine and ethanol' though cardiomegaly (the enlargement of the heart) and physiologic stress associated with the chase and restraint were contributing factors.

Manitoba's Chief Medical Examiner called the inquest into Cochrane's death to find out the circumstances and to determine whether anything can be done to prevent similar deaths from happening in the future.

More details of the inquest will be determined by a provincial judge.

-with files from CTV's Josh Crabb