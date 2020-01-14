WINNIPEG -- An inquest has been called into the suicide death of a 31-year-old inmate, found strangled on his cell floor nearly one year ago.

Jeffrey Tait, a Headingley Correctional Centre inmate, was found lying on his cell floor, not moving on Jan. 29, 2019, Manitoba's Chief Medical Examiner said in a news release. Emergency crews' resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

The medical examiner's office said it was notified. An autopsy found the immediate cause of death to be strangulation. The release said the manner of death was suicide.

The inquest was called to determine the circumstances of Tait's death and to see what can be done to prevent similar deaths from occurring.

The news release said more information on the inquest will be determined and released at a later date.

Anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts can call the Manitoba suicide prevention and support line at 1-877-435-7170. More crisis support resources can be found online at Klinic Community Health.