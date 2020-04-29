WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba judge is recommending mandatory methamphetamine training for police and corrections officers after the death of a 31-year-old man who was in custody.

Judge Brent Stewart's inquest report says since meth has become so prevalent on streets, officers need to know the signs, symptoms and how to book someone who has taken the illicit drug.

Russell Andrew Spence told police he had taken meth when he was picked up in October 2016.

A nurse was not called to check on Spence while he was in the remand centre, despite his acting strangely, chanting and sweating profusely.

The inquest report says Spence had a large heart and it was that, coupled with drug use, other medication and a scuffle with police, that led to his death.

The Addictions Foundation of Manitoba has said meth use has increased by more than 100 per cent in adults and nearly 50 per cent in youth since 2014.

