WINNIPEG -- An inquest into the 2017 death of a 20-year-old during an arrest by Winnipeg Police said first responders acted appropriately in the situation.

An inquest report into the death of Taumas Justin LeBlanc was released on Friday, with no recommendations made.

“In my opinion, the police officers and the paramedics all performed in accordance with the relevant policies and with their training,” the report reads. “Their actions did not exacerbate the situation and, given the circumstances, kept Taumas as safe as possible.”

Officers were called to a home on February 12, 2017, after receiving reports LeBlanc was intoxicated. When two officers arrived, LeBlanc’s behaviour escalated, resulting in a struggle with officers, and the use of pepper spray.

LeBlanc was handcuffed and restrained, and officers requested assistance from Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services. The report said LeBlanc stopped breathing when he was removed from the home. CPR was performed, and LeBlanc was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

According to the report, LeBlanc died from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with chronic alcoholism, cardiomegaly, and physiological stress due to struggle with law enforcement personnel contributing.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a 2018 report, the officers did not use excessive force during the arrest, which was echoed in the inquest report.

“They did not use their Tasers or batons. Their firearms were not drawn nor used,” the report said.

The report added, “From the evidence, it is clear that the officers on scene quickly realized that Taumas was likely in a state of excited delirium; that they recognized it to be a medical condition requiring urgent attention; and that the steps they took to restrain him were aimed at protecting him from injuring himself or themselves and to reduce his struggling in order to prevent his heart rate from further increasing.”

The inquest was ordered in March 2018 and ran from November 18-21 in Winnipeg.

The full report can be read here.