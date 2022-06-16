'Interact with the history': New ghost signs installation to be unveiled in Winnipeg

Old faded signs in some of Winnipeg's historic neighbourhoods will look brand new again, thanks to some technology and creativity.

Craig Winslow is a light artist from Portland, Oregon and said this is the best way to restore the old signs, also known as ghost signs.

"I started this project called light capsules. So taking these old ghost signs and bringing them back to life with technology. It's non-damaging, typically a restoration or repainting it, honestly, causes more damage. Using light, as paint, is a way to not damage the signs further, but show layers from the past, and often times, multiple layers," said Winslow.

Winslow is not doing the project in Winnipeg alone as he has teamed up with Matt Cohen, who is an urban archaeologist.

He said he has been documenting the faded ads since 2013.

"About five years ago, I partnered with Craig to put on an event called Paint in the Light, where we brought five signs back to life for one night. After that, we started talking about how you showcase these in that it's a permanent install," said Cohen.

With this new installation, Winnipeg is set to become the first place in the world to feature a permanent light capsule.

"Rather than using video projection, we're trying to figure what's the simplest way we can do this? We're using gobo lights that you would see in a theatre, but mapped meticulously and fade between these three distinct layers of this sign. We're very excited, it's very rare that these multiple layered signs are able to bring a specific moment back in time," said Winslow.

The signs will be lit on Friday in the Exchange District with Winslow saying the area is such a unique place to showcase so many different signs.

Cohen said these signs will give Winnipeggers a bit of a history lesson about all the businesses that came to the city at the turn of the century.

"It's a really cool way to interact with the history of the city and the brands that called it home," said Cohen.

They noted the unveiling will happen in Old Market Square at around 10:30 p.m. as they have to wait for the sun to go down to get the full experience of the lights.

