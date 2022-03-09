INTERACTIVE MAP: Find the nearest skating rink in your area

Looking for a nearby spot to lace up your skates and hit the ice? A new interactive map may help you out.

New data from the City of Winnipeg lists the many community centre outdoor rinks and temporary pleasure rinks from the 2020-21 winter season.

CTV News Winnipeg has created an interactive map to find the nearest rink in your area. This map provides the location of Winnipeg's community centre sites with outdoor rinks – marked as blue, and all pleasure rink sites that were installed for the 2020/2021 season – marked as red.

The list of skating rinks, which was collected and maintained by the Parks and Open Space Division, was presented to the Standing Policy Committee on Protection, Community Services and Parks on March 9, 2022.