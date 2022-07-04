INTERACTIVE MAP: Mosquitos in Winnipeg
There are 39 different species of mosquito in Winnipeg alone, according to the city, making it no small task to keep the pests under control.
Here is a look at the mosquito counts in Winnipeg:
As of July 4, 2022, the average citywide trap count was 28. The city's Adulticiding Factor Analysis (AFA) level is at medium.
The following map shows the daily mosquito counts in trap areas in the city and communities surrounding the Perimeter Highway.
Residents are asked to make sure there is no standing water in their yards where mosquito larva can develop.
More information about the city's mosquito control can be found online.
