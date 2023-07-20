International science fiction convention makes Canadian debut in Winnipeg

The convention began Thursday at the RBC Convention Centre, with additional parties, workshops, and other programming taking place at the Delta Hotel next door. (Source: CTV News) The convention began Thursday at the RBC Convention Centre, with additional parties, workshops, and other programming taking place at the Delta Hotel next door. (Source: CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island