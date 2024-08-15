Internet-famous lobster hitches ride in Winnipeg

A hitchhiking lobster plush toy and its cage are finding their way across the country, and they have made their way to Winnipeg.

The lobster’s name is Lucky who, with the help of generous strangers, is incrementally making his way from PEI to Alberta.

Thursday he was picked up by Kristen Mills who offered to give him a ride to Saskatchewan.

"I think it's just another great way for us to show off our country and have a community come together," said Mills.

The journey started as a way for an Okotoks couple to get a lobster trap they bought in the Maritimes home.

Lucky has become an internet celebrity as fans lug his cage around to see the sites.

Lucky’s owners Karen and Chris McCallum said there is a QR code outside the trap that takes people to a YouTube video.

“It was the power of social media that’s got his little guy coming across the country. But not only getting to us in Alberta but he’s having quite the tour,” said Karen.

“He’s seen more of Canada than we ever have," added Chris.

Lucky began his journey in Charlottetown in April.

He leaves for Saskatchewan on Friday, where he'll have to wait for someone else to pick him up and bring him closer to home.

Lucky’s journey is being documented on TikTok. You can follow along using the search term Lobster Quest.