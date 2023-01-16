Interpol alerts Manitoba RCMP to online threats; suspect arrested

RCMP have arrested and charged a man in Russell, Man., after he allegedly made posts online threatening law enforcement, medical professionals and government officials.

According to RCMP, they were alerted to the threats by Interpol on Jan. 11. Interpol said a man from Russell was making the threats on various social media platforms.

RCMP began investigating and were able to identify a suspect one day later. During the investigation, they found that the suspect had a violent history with police encounters. Mounties contacted another adult at the suspect’s home to attempt to have the suspect turn himself in, but the effort failed. Officers then went to the home on Memorial Avenue South to arrest the suspect.

RCMP said a 42-year-old man answered the door and was told he was under arrest for uttering threats. Mounties said the man “immediately became combative” and allegedly resisted being arrested.

RCMP said the man fought with them, but was physically brought under control. During the arrest, one of the suspect’s dogs allegedly bit an officer on the leg. The officer suffered a superficial injury, and the dogs were contained.

Michael Jae Man is facing charges of uttering threats, resisting arrest and four counts of assaulting a police officer. None of the charges have been proven in court.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Brandon on Monday.

The investigation continues.