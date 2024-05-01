Interprovincial drug bust led by Winnipeg police turns up millions in drugs, cash, luxury goods

More than a dozen people are facing charges, the majority Winnipeggers, after an interprovincial drug bust that turned up millions of dollars in cash, drugs, guns, jewelry and luxury vehicles.

Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said at a news conference Wednesday it launched a project dubbed Soft Landing in May of 2023.

It targeted a high-level, interprovincial drug network believed to be trafficking millions of dollars of illicit drugs and firearms in Winnipeg and the Greater Toronto Area.

According to police, the network used couriers, railways and bus lines to get drugs and guns into Winnipeg.

Officials say the investigation included a number of police services and agencies from across Canada including Toronto Police Service, Vancouver Police Service, Public Prosecution Service of Canada and Via Rail Canada Police.

The investigation culminated on March 6, when 22 search warrants were carried out in waves across the country. Twelve were in Winnipeg, four in Hamilton, Ont., two in Burlington, Ont., two in Toronto, Ont. and two in Vancouver, BC.

The searches turned up $1.7 million in Canadian currency, about 30 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of about $3 million, four handguns, one sub-machine gun with a suppressor, 12 vehicles including a Rolls Royce valued at $450,000, and $4 million in proceeds of crime including a Rolex Watch, Louis Vuitton luggage and jewelry, among other goods.

Drugs, guns and proceeds of crime seized during "Project Soft Landing" are on display at Winnipeg Police Headquarters on May 1, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

A number of people were arrested across the country. They are charged with offences related to organized crime, drug trafficking, possession of firearms, proceeds of crimes and laundering proceeds of crime. The accused are:

Darcy Warmington (24) of Winnipeg, MB;

Kevon Warmington (34), of Winnipeg, MB;

Paige Preteau (27), of Winnipeg, MB;

Elvis Oyewole (33), of Winnipeg, MB;

Fiona Lewis (62), of Winnipeg, MB;

Cornelius Hibbert (55) of Winnipeg, MB;

Tovary Sharpe (34), of Winnipeg, MB;

Adrian Cheston (28), of Winnipeg, MB;

Kerry-Ann Thompson (32), of Winnipeg, MB;

Iwona Glogowski (31), of Vancouver, BC;

Valentin Okey (22), of Vancouver, BC;

Andy Le (35), of Hamilton, ON;

Arber Imeri (27), Burlington, ON; and

Tyrone Reid (37), of Toronto, ON

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police also say more people could still be charged.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

Drugs seized as part of the Project Soft Landing investigation by Winnipeg Police are displayed on May 1, 2024 (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)