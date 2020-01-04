WINNIPEG -- More than 100 people gathered at the Oodena Circle at The Forks Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of Kelly Fraser.

Fraser died by suicide at the age of 26 on Christmas Eve, according to her family.

Everyone in attendance was asked to bring drums, music makers and candles.

Fraser's former roommate River Steele, who helped organize the event said Fraser's spirit moved people.

"She had so much energy, she was very true to herself, she was very unapologetic for feeling things. I think that was what was most admirable about being around her," said Steele.

Steele added Fraser's death came a surprise.

Fraser, who was born in Nunavut and was living in Winnipeg, rose to prominence after she performed a cover of a Rihanna song.

A vigil will also be held for Fraser in Iqaluit.