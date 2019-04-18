Featured
Investigation launched after man says he was pepper sprayed by police
The watchdog said no one was seriously hurt, but they’ve determined it’s in the public interest to investigate.(File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 3:59PM CST
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an allegation a cyclist was pepper sprayed and threatened by a Winnipeg police officer.
The Independent Investigation Unit said police received a complaint from a cyclist, claiming he was stopped by an officer who said he matched the description for a wanted male on a bicycle with a backpack. The man told police he wouldn’t give his backpack to the officer, then he was allegedly pepper sprayed and threatened with a baton.
The watchdog said no one was seriously hurt, but they’ve determined it’s in the public interest to investigate.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call 1-844-667-6060.
The Independent Investigations Unit is responsible for investigating serious incidents involving Manitoba police officers, on or off duty.