Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an allegation a cyclist was pepper sprayed and threatened by a Winnipeg police officer.

The Independent Investigation Unit said police received a complaint from a cyclist, claiming he was stopped by an officer who said he matched the description for a wanted male on a bicycle with a backpack. The man told police he wouldn’t give his backpack to the officer, then he was allegedly pepper sprayed and threatened with a baton.

The watchdog said no one was seriously hurt, but they’ve determined it’s in the public interest to investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call 1-844-667-6060.

The Independent Investigations Unit is responsible for investigating serious incidents involving Manitoba police officers, on or off duty.