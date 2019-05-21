

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a 14-year-old girl’s arm was broken during an arrest by the Winnipeg Police Service.

The Independent Investigation Unit learned of the incident on Saturday.

The watchdog says Winnipeg police received a report about a girl who was “intoxicated” and “out of control” at a home. It alleges that when officers went to the home and tried to arrest her, there was a struggle, and the girl’s arm was broken above the elbow. She was treated and released from the hospital.

The Independent Investigation Unit is investigating and ask witnesses or anyone with video to contact 1-844-667-6060.