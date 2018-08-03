An investigation has been launched into Cadillac Fairview and its use of facial recognition technology in mall digital directories.

Cadillac Fairview is the parent company of CF Polo Park in Winnipeg.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada said it launched the probe "after numerous media reports that have raised questions and concerns about whether the company is collecting and using personal information without consent."

Last month Cadillac Fairview told CTV News the cameras in their directories "do not record or store any photo or video content" after it was discovered a mall in Calgary, also owned by Cadillac Fairview, had been using similar technology. It said the cameras are used to provide traffic analysis, understand usage patterns and create a better shopping experience.

The investigation will look into whether the practice is legal.

The Alberta Information and Privacy Commissioner has also opened an investigation due to the discovery in Calgary.

CTV News reached out to Cadillac Fairview for comment Friday night but no spokesperson was available.