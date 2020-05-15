WINNIPEG -- The province’s Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has charged a member of the Flin Flon RCMP detachment with assault following an incident in that community on October 21, 2019.

The incident involved the RCMP’s response to a call for assistance at a home in Flin Flon.

In the course of their response, members encountered a 15-year-old female.

The report said they decided it was necessary to arrest her and remove her from the home.

She was taken to Flin Flon Hospital where she was assessed and returned to police custody.

According to a news release from the IIU on November 5, 2019, the female was not found to have incurred any serious injuries, but a review of the use of force and the circumstances indicated to the IIU that the incident needed further investigation.

The IIU said at the conclusion of its investigation, it found reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence had occurred and IIU civilian director Zane Tessler authorized the laying of an assault charge against RCMP Cst. David Mitchel Eardley of the Flin Flon detachment.

The decsion to lay the charge was made Friday/

The charge has not been tested in court.

Eardley will appear in Provincial Court in Flin Flon on July 14.