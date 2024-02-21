Investigation underway after person found dead in Glenwood home fire
A person has died after a fire broke out at a home in Winnipeg’s Glenwood area.
The city said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called to the fire at a multi-family residence in the first 100 block of Vivian Avenue just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
They arrived to find flames coming from one of the units. Crews entered and fought the fire from the inside, extinguishing it just after 5 a.m.
They searched the building and found one person, who was declared dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The city said damage was contained to the suite where the fire started.
There is no damage estimate available at this time.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada summons Russian ambassador in protest of Alexei Navalny's death
Canada has summoned the Kremlin's ambassador in Ottawa for a lambasting over the reported death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny while in Russian custody, Global Affairs Canada says.
Trend Line Poilievre's support continues to rise as fewer think Trudeau should be leader, new Nanos surveys find
The federal Conservatives have increased their support as the party Canadians would vote for and the Liberals are at a statistical tie with the New Democrats, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Montreal woman first in the world to receive promising new breast cancer treatment
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
BREAKING Canadian Soccer Players' Association files $40M lawsuit against Canada Soccer board members: TSN
A $40-million lawsuit has been filed by the Canadian Soccer Players' Association (CSPA), the union representing players on the women's senior national team, against 15 current and former Canada Soccer board members, TSN reports.
ArriveCan technical issues violated Charter rights, alleges new class-action application
ArriveCan's 'arbitrary, inaccurate, incorrect and unreliable results' interfered with Canadians' Charter rights, a class-action application alleges.
Former Ont. nuclear plant worker charged in leak of 'safeguarded' information
A former employee of the Ontario Power Generation has been arrested and charged after allegedly leaking 'safeguarded' information to a foreign entity or terrorist group.
'Ungraded beef' from Mexico is showing up on store shelves. Here is what you need to know.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
Poilievre against transgender women in female bathrooms, changing rooms, sports
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he believes "biological males" have no place in sports or change rooms that are labelled female.
Would-be social media star from the Sault charged with murder in L.A.
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. judge says White City teen enacted 'pornographic' fantasy in sexual assault
A White City, Sask. teen recently convicted of sexual assault and assault by choking was enacting a pornographic fantasy, according to the judge presiding over the case.
-
Sask. government says it is now recognized as province's singular natural gas distributor
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed it is now being recognized as the individual supplier of natural gas by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) as it continues to contemplate whether to remit carbon tax for January.
-
'State of shock': Sask. teachers detail violent classroom incidents
Chairs thrown across the classroom, destroyed equipment and violent outbursts from students are just some of the working realities for Saskatchewan teachers.
Saskatoon
-
'State of shock': Sask. teachers detail violent classroom incidents
Chairs thrown across the classroom, destroyed equipment and violent outbursts from students are just some of the working realities for Saskatchewan teachers.
-
Greg Fertuck says he won't take the stand in his murder trial
The end is near for a first-degree murder trial spanning more than two years.
-
Sask. seniors feeling pinch of inflation
With increasing cost of living, seniors are finding they have to stretch their finances more than expected.
Northern Ontario
-
Would-be social media star from the Sault charged with murder in L.A.
A man from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who documented his travels across the U.S. on social media, is in jail in Los Angeles, Calif., and charged with murder, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has confirmed.
-
Sudbury city councillor Gerry Montpellier has died, city announces
Ward 3 Coun. Gerry Montpellier has died, Greater Sudbury announced in a news release Wednesday evening.
-
Vagnini died of ‘medical causes,’ foul play ruled out
A post-mortem revealed that Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini died of “medical causes,” Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to give state-of-the-province TV address
Premier Danielle Smith is set to deliver a television address tonight to update Albertans on her government's plan ahead of the spring legislature sitting.
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
-
Bouchard on scoring pace unseen for an Oilers defenceman since the 1980s
Evan Bouchard is on a roll that the Edmonton Oilers haven't seen since the 1980s. The 24-year-old defenceman is on pace to score a point a game this National Hockey League season, a level a defenceman playing for the Oilers hasn't reached since Paul Coffey recorded 67 points in 59 games played in the 1986-87 season.
Toronto
-
Toronto police officer docked week's pay over 'range' of inappropriate remarks
A Toronto police officer has been docked a week’s pay after he was found to have made a number of derogatory remarks to colleagues and civilians.
-
Ontario's top doctor issues memo warning of 'potential outbreaks' of measles
Ontario’s top doctor is warning public health units to be prepared for more cases and 'potential outbreaks' of measles amid a rise of infection in Europe.
-
Toronto Blue Jays share new video of revamped Rogers Centre
“It’s beginning to look a lot like baseball.” That’s the message attached to a recent video update on the Toronto Blue Jays $300-million Rogers Centre renovations.
Calgary
-
Dog owner pleads guilty to two bylaw charges in mauling death of Calgary woman, agrees to euthanize pet
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and fatally mauled a woman in 2022 has agreed to have one of his pets euthanized and pleaded guilty to two out of 12 bylaw charges Wednesday.
-
Driver killed in crash with CTrain on Memorial Drive: Police
Calgary police say one person was killed after a crash between a sedan and a CTrain on Wednesday.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to give state-of-the-province TV address
Premier Danielle Smith is set to deliver a television address tonight to update Albertans on her government's plan ahead of the spring legislature sitting.
Montreal
-
MUHC closes 6 beds in cancer ward due to staffing shortages
Six beds at the cancer ward at the MUHC Glen site have been closed due to staff shortages, CTV News has learned.
-
Montreal woman first in the world to receive promising new breast cancer treatment
A Montreal woman is the first person in the world to undergo a new treatment combination for triple-negative breast cancer.
-
Can Quebec lure more nurses back into the public system after going private?
Quebec is trying to bring nurses who went into private health care back into the public system. The province reached an agreement with the CSN union to allow nurses to maintain some seniority but many say that does little to deal with why they left in the first place.
Ottawa
-
Canadian government announces first step in action plan for Black public servants
The federal government announced support on Wednesday for Black public servants, but it comes amid a proposed class-action lawsuit suing the government for discrimination.
-
Ottawa Bylaw says police warned officers not to ticket 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators due to 'risk of escalation'
The City of Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services says there is no double standard when it comes to how Ottawa Bylaw issues tickets to protesters after some took issue with tickets not being given to Freedom Convoy protesters.
-
Opening date for Trillium Line still uncertain with final tests underway
OC Transpo officials are still not committing to an opening date for the Stage 2 Trillium Line, but are hinting that "very good news" might be on the way next week.
Atlantic
-
Iriving Shipbuilding confirms name of employee who died at Halifax shipyard
Irving Shipbuilding has confirmed the name of the employee who died while working at the company’s Halifax shipyard Monday.
-
Halifax homelessness director says he's aware of rat problems at Victoria Park encampment
A recent rodent problem at a Halifax tent encampment is part of the reason why the city will close some of the city's encampments on Monday.
-
Waterloo Street encampment residents set to move into shipping containers
Melanie Vautour is the executive director of Fresh Start, a non-profit organization that overseas the tent encampment on Waterloo Street in Saint John, N.B.
Kitchener
-
Little pantry, big problem: Dispute between city and homeowner heads towards March deadline
A little free pantry has turned into a big headache in the City of Cambridge.
-
Police response to mental health calls back in spotlight after Kitchener shooting
A 31-year-old was fatally shot by police on Monday in Kitchener, nearly a decade after 20-year-old man was shot and killed by a police officer on the same street.
-
Waterloo drivers are going slightly slower, new report says
Drivers in the City of Waterloo have slowed down slightly, but not by a lot, according to a new report.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Emergency crews called to 'crane incident' at Oakridge Park development in Vancouver
Police have closed a four-block stretch of Cambie Street Wednesday afternoon due to what they are describing as an "industrial accident" at the Oakridge Park development.
-
Father of Kelowna crane collapse victim calls for better safety standards
Mounted to the wall of Chris Vilness’ office is the harness that was strapped to his son Cailen Vilness’ back during the final moments of his life, a harsh reminder of the tragedy that unfolded on July 12, 2021.
-
B.C. scrapping Land Act amendments plagued by 'misinformation,' minister says
The B.C. government has backtracked on proposed Land Act amendments intended to facilitate joint decision-making agreements with First Nations, including on major resources projects.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. budget deficit to rise without cuts to people or services, finance minister says
British Columbia Finance Minister Katrine Conroy says the province should prepare for a fiscal deficit in the upcoming budget — but there won't be cuts that result in a "deficit of services".
-
B.C. man wanted after missing court appearance on organized crime charges
British Columbia's anti-gang police agency is searching for a Vancouver Island man after he failed to appear in court on charges related to organized crime as part of a suspected drug trafficking ring.
-
Nanaimo RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man seriously injured in holding cell
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Nanaimo RCMP of any wrongdoing after a man collapsed in a police holding cell and sustained a serious injury late least year.