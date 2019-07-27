Investigation underway after roof fire at Transcona school
(File Image)
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Saturday, July 27, 2019 3:19PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, July 27, 2019 3:56PM CST
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic service has launched an investigation following a fire on the roof of a Transcona school early Saturday morning.
According to a city spokesperson, crews responded to Murdoch MacKay Collegiate following a report of a fire on the roof of a school.
Once on scene, crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.
Damage was contained to roofing materials and equipment which was on the roof at the time of the fire.
No one was injured and there is no damage estimate at this time.