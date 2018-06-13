

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Police Service isbranching out on it's search for Winnipeg man Eduardo Balaquit past city limits.

Police assisted by community groups and Balaquit's friends and family will search in and around Arborg, about an hour north of Winnipeg.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service’s ground search and rescue team are in the Arborg area. Police say significant resources have been deployed in the area. @ctvwinnipeg — Beth Macdonell (@BethCTV) June 13, 2018

Investigators with the Homicide Unit believe that Balaquit was the victim of a crime.

He was last spotted around the 300-block of Keewatin Street on the night on Monday, June 4.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Police are asking the public to check their properties and outbuildings and to report anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crimestoppers at 204-786-8477/