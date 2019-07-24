

The Independent Investigation Unit is investigating the arrest of a 21-year-old suspect it says was hurt by a police dog who has tracked him.

It happened July 19 at around 1:23 a.m. in Brandon.

Brandon police were called to the 400 block of 9th street for a disturbance and used a police dog to find a suspect who had fled from police.

The IIU said “the dog physically engaged the individual and, as a result, the man received an injury to his hand that required medical treatment,” and no further details would be released.

The police watchdog is looking for witnesses and asks anyone with information or footage of the incident to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.