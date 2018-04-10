

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will pay tribute to the Humboldt Broncos Thursday by lighting its home stadium up in green and yellow.

The tribute at Investors Group Field will come six days after the junior hockey team’s bus crashed, leaving 15 dead.

In a statement, the Bombers said “the hearts of the entire Blue Bombers organization are with the community of Humboldt, Saskatchewan,” and the lighting will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Additionally, fans can come to the Bomber Store from Thursday to Sunday to write a message to the community of Humboldt on a large banner that will be sent to the Broncos next week.