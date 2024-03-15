Irish Association calling for help to repair community club

The Irish Association of Manitoba is asking for help from the public to repair their community space.

The association has been dealing with a leaky roof over its theatre space at its clubhouse, which has made the space unsafe.

“We've had to turn away one of our own plays, we can't perform it in there this year, as well as two of the groups have wanted to rent the theatre out,” said Siobhan Keely, events coordinator with the association. “We haven't been able to allow them to do that. So, we're losing income on both accounts.”

Keely said the association has been quoted $60,000 to completely repair the roof, which is money it doesn’t have at the moment. They’ve started fundraising to help cover the cost.

The Irish Association of Manitoba has been around for 52 years, and was created for Irish immigrants in the community to have a community space to call their own. Over the years, it has become a popular place for all people and an affordable place for concerts and plays.

“Winnipeg is known for those little community hotspots around the city. And if we disappeared, I think it would be a great blow,” Keely said.

Anyone interested in helping out can visit the Irish Association’s website.