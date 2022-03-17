Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson talks about his one-man show in Winnipeg
Fans of Iron Maiden will have a chance to see one of the band's members in Winnipeg, but not playing heavy metal music like they might be used to.
Lead singer Bruce Dickinson is scheduled to come to Winnipeg on Mar. 20 as part of his spoken word world tour.
"This is basically, not that far away from a stand-up comedic routine about my life and how a kid from the middle of nowhere, in a town that nobody's heard of, gets to wear the world's most ridiculous trousers and sing for a reasonably well-known folk-rock combo," said Dickinson in an interview with CTV News.
He said there are a lot of challenges that come with a spoken word performance and putting a show together.
"There's always the challenge when you stand up there and open your mouth…is it something that people actually think is funny. The challenge, I suppose, is to keep that going an hour and a half."
He said once he realized people enjoyed the performance he put on, he decided it would be fun to turn this into a world tour and share his stories with millions of people.
"The last 45 minutes of the show is what I call guided improv. If I'm the performer, I'm mentally blind, but I do have some guidance from the audience. They write out cue cards out for me, whatever they want. It can be a statement, it can be a question, whatever they want. I arrange those into kind of a script."
He said the comments from the audience are amazing and make the last chunk of the show even more fun.
When asked if he has any more projects in the works for the future, he said he is just happy to still be alive and plans on, "annoying people for a long time."
An Evening with Bruce Dickinson will start at 7:30 p.m. on Mar. 20 at the Burton Cummings Theatre and tickets can be purchased online.
