Ironman Curling takes over Red River

Two decades of outdoor curling competition returns this weekend with the Ironman Curling competition in Winnipeg.

The friendly event is open to all levels of competitors and is known as the Heart and Stroke Foundation’s longest-running fundraiser.

“You’ll see all the bright lights, it’s quite a spectacle when you’re out there on the ice,” said John Hindle, an Ironman Curling volunteer.

Since its inception 20 years ago, the event has raised over $155,000 for the organization. Funds are also being raised for Hope Worldwide Canada “There’s so much work that goes into it to prepare and all the wonderful volunteers,” said Hindle. “Only in Winnipeg would we come up with something like this, outdoors in the winter and it’s 30 below, but it will warm on that ice.”

The cause is near to Hindle’s heart. He suffered a heart attack years ago and credits the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the work they do that helped save his life.

“And Hope Worldwide Canada, they provide summer camps for kids who couldn’t otherwise do that so they are two great causes,” Hindle said.

This year, 40 teams are taking part on sheets set up on the Red River near 20 Churchill Drive.

As a bonus, in celebration of Curling Day in Canada on Saturday, the men’s curling championship trophy, the Tankard, will be on display to look at or take pictures.

“It came with a lot of protocol with it, but that’s good. It’s a very prestigious thing in the country and I’m pretty sure there are some Manitoba names on it,” said Hindle.

COVID-19 protocols will be in effect for the event, which includes those who want to see the Tankard.

The competition runs through until Sunday.