Is Manitoba experiencing an Ozempic shortage?
Manitobans who are worried that the Ozempic shortage impacting the United States will reach the province have nothing to worry about, at least for right now, according to experts.
Ozempic is the brand name of a drug called semaglutide, which is used to treat Type 2 diabetes and is part of a class of medications called GLP-1 receptor agonists.
“Essentially it’s a diabetes medication that stimulates the pancreas to produce more insulin when the sugar is high,” explained Dr. Akshay Jain, an endocrinologist and clinical instructor at the University of British Columbia, in an interview on Thursday.
“As an additional effect, it also works on the satiety centre in the brain, so it promotes more satiety and reduces portion sizes.”
Over the last few months, reports have surfaced that Ozempic has been difficult to find in certain parts of the world, including the United States, Australia, Singapore and Southeast Asia. The reason for this shortage has to do with the fact that Ozempic shows results in terms of weight loss.
“The surging worldwide demand of this product due to how effective it is for both diabetes, cardiovascular protection and weight loss have made it very difficult for the manufacturer to keep up with this demand,” said Tim Smith, pharmacy practice advisor with Pharmacists Manitoba, in an interview on Friday.
“There have been intermittent shortages, most in other jurisdictions [other than Canada].”
Jain noted that because Ozempic’s effects are so strong when it comes to weight loss, it has been approved for the management of obesity by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada under a different brand name called Wegovy.
He added that because of how common obesity is, Wegovy is in high demand. The demand for the medication has created shortages, which has prompted people to take Ozempic off-label, creating an Ozempic shortage as well.
“It’s the same molecule, but Wegovy is the brand that is approved for the management of obesity and Ozempic is the brand that’s approved for the management of diabetes,” Jain said.
“So people are shunting more of that Ozempic use for the management of obesity, and that has then created a shortage of Ozempic for managing diabetes.”
However, though there have been shortages in other countries, Manitoba and much of Canada have not experienced issues. As for why there are no shortages, there is no definitive answer.
Dr. Isanne Schacter, who works at the Health Sciences Centre and is an assistant professor with the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Manitoba, suggested that it might have to do with the manufacturer of the Canadian Ozempic supply.
Smith noted the demand for Ozempic is just a lot higher in other parts of the world, particularly in the United States.
“I know the manufacturer is directing a lot of resources to the United States, but why that hasn’t trickled over into more impact here, I’m not sure,” Smith said.
As for whether Manitobans and other Canadians should be concerned about future shortages, it’s not something that can be ruled out entirely.
Smith noted there have been several drug shortages recently, including common drugs such as Amoxicillin and children’s Tylenol.
“Any time a drug that we see is being used by so many people, where there’s threats of a supply chain issues, that’s very concerning to us,” Smith said.
According to Jain, the demand for Ozempic has gone up “quite a bit” amid the off-label usage. He said if this continues and exceeds the supply, then there’s a chance of a potential shortage in the future.
For those who are worried that people with diabetes won’t be able to access the drug due to its usage for weight loss, Smith reminds them that obesity is a chronic disease that is a risk factor for many other health conditions.
He added that it’s important for people with diabetes to have access to Ozempic, but it’s also important to not stigmatize the treatment of obesity and act like it's less important.
“Certainly we want to make sure that people who have diabetes and who are prescribed this medication have access to it, but we shouldn’t be playing one side off of the other,” Smith said.
Smith added that drug shortages are nothing new and that pharmacists, on average, spend upwards of 20 to 25 per cent of their day navigating them.
“So [they are] helping to find alternative brands, alternative products that work similarly or really helping to reinvent the wheel in some cases to make sure that people continue to get the medications that help them to achieve their health goals.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Low-risk alcohol guidance sparks debate as drinkers start examining habits, evidence
Canada's new guidance on alcohol is sparking plenty of debate, and while some experts say it could lead to frank conversations with health providers to help drinkers make informed choices, others are questioning the advice to imbibe fewer than two drinks per week.
After sex assault acquittal, military clears Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of misconduct
The Canadian military has concluded on the balance of probabilities that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin 'did not engage in sexual misconduct' after the senior military officer was acquitted of sexual assault late last year.
Allies may soon be supplying Ukraine with battle tanks; PM Trudeau won't say if Canada will follow suit
As Poland readies to provide Ukraine with German-made battle tanks amid signals Germany wouldn't stand in the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government has 'nothing to announce' at this time.
Subcontracting ArriveCan development 'seems highly illogical and inefficient:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked Canada's top public servant to look into the government's procurement process over what he says seems a 'highly illogical and inefficient' contract to develop the ArriveCan app.
This pileup of garbage is turning a Balkan river into a floating dump
Piles of waste accumulating in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia are turning the area into a floating dump.
Alberta government says no evidence of emails to prosecutors
The Alberta government says it could not find any emails to substantiate allegations that one of Premier Danielle Smith's staffers wrote to Crown prosecutors to try to influence how they handled cases tied to the blockade at the Coutts border crossing.
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
Toronto man wanted in alleged armed carjacking of 'rare' Ferrari worth $1 million
New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to an alleged armed carjacking in Toronto last fall that police said saw the suspects make off with a rare $1-million Ferrari.
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
Regina
-
'Not backing down on this': Sask. Indigenous leaders call on province to improve consultation ahead of Crown land auctions
Indigenous leaders across Saskatchewan are calling on the provincial government to halt an upcoming Crown land auction and to improve the consultation process moving forward.
-
Regina mayor to submit motion to remove Counc. LeBlanc from board of community safety organization
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters is set to submit a motion at this week’s city council meeting to proposing to remove Ward 6 Counc. Dan Leblanc from the board of directors of a municipal corporation.
-
Digital transformation to usher in new era for Regina IMAX theatre
The largest movie screen in Saskatchewan is set to undergo a digital transformation.
Saskatoon
-
Woman dead following house fire in Saskatoon
A woman is dead following an early Monday morning house fire in the city's Westview neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon police lay organized crime charges in seniors scam
Three Quebec men previously charged with fraud-related offences are now facing organized crime-related charges.
-
Rattlers head coach Demopoulos returns for second season
Saskatchewan Rattlers head coach Dean Demopoulos is heading back to the bridge city this spring.
Northern Ontario
-
Accused impaired driver crashes with toddler in vehicle on Hwy. 17
A 31-year-old Sudbury woman accused of impaired driving is facing several charges following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 on Saturday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police investigating an armed attack on New Sudbury trail
Sudbury police are asking the public to avoid the area around Grandview Park in New Sudbury on Monday afternoon as they track an assault suspect.
-
Rescue operations underway after snowmobilers fall through ice
Rescue crews in Six Mile Lake are searching for a missing snowmobiler after two snowmobiles fell through the ice Sunday morning.
Edmonton
-
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
-
Edmonton paramedic with terminal cancer receiving help to 'live and die together' with his wife
William Huget worked for 30 years as an advanced care paramedic, helping Albertans on their worst days. Now that he has terminal cancer, he's graciously accepting support in an effort to stay at home with his wife for as long as possible.
-
'We need to do better': Residential snow clearing about to start, but not soon enough for Sohi
A Phase 2 residential parking ban will come into effect in Edmonton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The city announced last week that crews would begin residential road clearing this week, weather permitting.
Toronto
-
Toronto man wanted in alleged armed carjacking of 'rare' Ferrari worth $1 million
New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to an alleged armed carjacking in Toronto last fall that police said saw the suspects make off with a rare $1-million Ferrari.
-
Timeline of when southern Ontario's 'significant' snowstorm will hit
Winter will be making a major comeback this week with a significant snow storm set to blast through southern Ontario.
-
Uninsured G1 driver allegedly behind Highway 401 crash that injured 4 people
A G1 driver operating a vehicle without insurance was behind the wheel for a collision that injured four people on Highway 401, police say.
Calgary
-
AHS postpones elective surgeries amid Alberta-wide network outage
Alberta Health Services is postponing some elective surgeries as a province-wide network outage continues to impact some services.
-
23-year-old charged in Calgary crash that killed skateboarder
A 23-year-old Calgary man has been charged in connection to a summer crash that killed a pedestrian in the community of Huntington Hills.
-
Johnny Gaudreau comes back to Calgary's Saddledome as a Blue Jacket
Johnny Gaudreau stepped back onto Saddledome ice Monday in Columbus Blue Jackets colours.
Montreal
-
Montreal man guilty of promoting hatred against Jews in article on neo-Nazi site
A 36-year-old Montreal man was found guilty Monday of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews in a 2017 article he wrote for a neo-Nazi website.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy snowstorms set to hit Quebec. Here's what to expect
Another winter storm is headed for Southwestern Quebec this week. Environment and Climate Change Canada has already issued special weather statements warning of heavy snow and strong winds from Windsor to eastern regions of Quebec.
-
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hundreds of Ottawa Police officers affected by payroll issue
At least two hundred Ottawa Police Service officers are experiencing payroll issues that resulted in some members of the force receiving less than two dollars on their most recent paycheque.
-
Vehicle-based protests will be dismantled if they occur on 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary: Ottawa police chief
The Ottawa Police Services Board will receive an update on police preparations for a possible 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' this afternoon, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
-
Brake fault on Ottawa LRT train leads to commuter delays
A brake problem caused an Ottawa LRT train to stop on Monday, causing delays for commuters on the Confederation Line.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall, rainfall warnings in effect across the Maritimes; police warn of flooding, collisions
Rainfall and snowfall warnings are in effect across the Maritimes, which has some prompted warnings of flooding and collisions in some areas.
-
Woman, three children rushed to hospital after Moncton house fire
A mother and her three children were taken to hospital Monday morning after a fire at a home in downtown Moncton, N.B.
-
Community rallies behind bid to preserve home of Nova Scotia's first Black doctor
Prominent members of Nova Scotia's Black community are supporting a bid to protect the Halifax home and clinic of the late Clement Ligoure, the province's first Black doctor and an unsung hero of the 1917 Halifax Explosion.
Kitchener
-
Teen dies in Brant County crash, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal early-morning crash in Brant County.
-
Significant snowfall on the way to Waterloo-Wellington
Much like the rest of southern Ontario, Waterloo region and southern Wellington County can expect plenty of snow during the middle of the week.
-
Galt business dressed as New York bakery for movie shoot
Part of downtown Cambridge has been transformed to look like New York as a made-for-TV movie shoot is underway in Galt.
Vancouver
-
Alleged soup-thrower back in jail, facing multiple charges: VPD
A 27-year-old man who’s accused of assaulting a senior store clerk in Vancouver earlier this month is back in custody, according to police.
-
Sister of VPD officer Nicole Chan testified she felt aimless before suicide
The sister of a Vancouver police officer who died by suicide told a coroner's inquest she believed Const. Nicole Chan was being blackmailed to have sex with another officer in the department.
-
B.C. Green Party names second deputy leader in preparation for election
The British Columbia Green Party has named a second deputy leader in a move leader Sonia Furstenau says is key to preparing for the next provincial election.
Vancouver Island
-
Man dead after stabbing at Nanaimo mall
One man is dead after a stabbing Sunday night outside the Port Place shopping centre in Nanaimo, B.C. First responders were called to a report of a man walking into the mall with a stab wound around 7 p.m., the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release Monday.
-
B.C. Green Party names second deputy leader in preparation for election
The British Columbia Green Party has named a second deputy leader in a move leader Sonia Furstenau says is key to preparing for the next provincial election.
-
Homes evacuated after gas line damaged in Victoria
Some Victoria residents were removed from their homes on Monday morning due to a damaged gas line north of the Fernwood neighbourhood.