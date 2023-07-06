Is time running out for Winnipeg's 120-year-old clock?
The climb to the top of the clock tower of Winnipeg's old city hall building was dark and eerie, and for Norman Beattie – just 10-years-old at the time – it was terrifying.
Illuminated by a naked lightbulb hanging from wooden rafters, the interior of the once-grand epicentre of the city was dry and dusty. The flight of stairs ascending to the upper floors of the old hall had no handrails for the young boy to cling to – just a dark hole that, should he trip on a step and fall, he would plummet at least a couple of stories.
"I've never liked heights," Beattie, now 75-years-old, told CTV News. "Going up that stairway with no banister on it in the dark, I remember that quite vividly."
It was the late 1950s in Winnipeg when Beattie was given an intimate look inside the old city hall – affectionately referred to by many as the 'Gingerbread City Hall.'
Beattie's father had been the caretaker of the building and gave him and his mother a tour that left them with a 'jaundiced' view of the beautiful building.
A picture of Winnipeg's old city hall, affectionately referred to by many as the Gingerbread City Hall. (Source: The University of Manitoba Archives & Special Collections, the Winnipeg Tribune Photograph Collection, PC 18 (A1981-012)
He tried to keep close to his father who was carrying a flashlight just a few paces ahead of him. With each turn, he feared his father would disappear. In the darkness, makeshift chicken wire fences held back shadowy piles of junk. His father told him they were long-forgotten gifts to the city.
"I remember one of the things I saw on top of a pile of stuff was a stuffed buffalo head," he said. "I guess somebody didn't want it anymore and they put it up in the attic."
Under the upper windows that overlooked Main Street, hundreds of spent flashbulbs scattered the floor – left behind by intrepid newspaper reporters who would climb up inside the building to get a picture of a parade or event on Main Street.
As Beattie climbed higher, the staircase narrowed and became a dark spiralling wooden tunnel-like passageway leading to the turret top of the building. Outside, city hall's tattered flag whipped in the wind, and shook the structure.
It was here that Beattie passed the complex cluster of cogs and gears faithfully ticking away – the inner workings of city hall's enormous four-faced clock that towered 105 feet high.
A picture of Winnipeg's old city hall, affectionately referred to by many as the Gingerbread City Hall. (Source: The University of Manitoba Archives & Special Collections, the Winnipeg Tribune Photograph Collection, PC 18 (A1981-012)
That clock has been a part of Winnipeg's history for 120 years, but now a question mark hangs over its future.
A SIGN OF THE TIMES: WHEN WINNIPEG GOT ITS FIRST PUBLIC CLOCK
When it was installed in the tower of the old city hall building in May 1903, it was the city's first public clock and was guaranteed by its makers not to vary by 10 seconds a month, according to records from the city's archival department.
"(It) was considered in accounts of the time as marking the transition in Winnipeg's growth from a frontier settlement to a bustling and sophisticated centre of commerce," the records read.
A picture of Winnipeg's old city hall, affectionately referred to by many as the Gingerbread City Hall. (Source: The University of Manitoba Archives & Special Collections, the Henry Kalen fonds, PC 219 (A2005-100)
Just a couple years after Beattie's terrifying tour up the tower, Winnipeg's grand hall was razed in 1962. But that clock lived on, eventually emerging nearly two-and-a-half decades later as a part of an ill-fated project to revitalize the city's core.
THE PLAN TO BRING 'UNPRECEDENTED DEVELOPMENT' TO WINNIPEG
When Portage Place Shopping Centre opened on September 17, 1987, there was a sense of optimism and excitement. The mall with its nearly 150 new stores would be a catalyst for revitalization in Downtown Winnipeg – at least, that is what the hope was.
Winnipeg Mayor William Norrie and other dignitaries cut the ribbon and officially open Portage Place Shopping Centre for business on September 17, 1987. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
"We see here today the first of what is going to be a tremendous revitalization, an unprecedented development in the history of the City of Winnipeg," Mayor William Norrie said during the grand opening.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE OPENING DAY OF PORTAGE PLACE MALL
Towering above Norrie as he cut the ribbon, officially opening the mall for business, was the historic clock tower.
Now restored and electrified with a new 20-bell Carillion and four replica clock faces, the timepiece was erected inside the glass-topped Edmonton Court and overlooked the hundreds of customers bustling inside the mall.
The clock is still ticking in Portage Place Shopping Centre, albeit a few minutes behind. (Source: Danton Unger/CTV News Winnipeg)
At the time, Norrie dedicated the clock tower on behalf of the citizens of Winnipeg.
As years passed, stores closed and hopes of revitalization waned – the clock kept ticking, albeit a few minutes behind.
TICK TOCK, WHO OWNS THE CLOCK?
The actual ownership of the clock is a bit of a mystery in and of itself.
Vancouver-based Peterson Group, which currently owns the Portage Place Shopping Centre, was not able to confirm if it owns the clock.
A request from CTV News to the City of Winnipeg seeking clarification required the city's archivist to take a deep dive into their records. After a week of searching, the city archives staff said they were unable to speak to who currently owns the clock.
The Forks North Portage Development Partnership tells CTV News it doesn't own the clock either.
There’s a plaque at its base explaining its role in Winnipeg's history, so its significance isn’t lost on those walking beneath it. Even with the plaque, some may not realize it is anything more than an old clock that doesn't keep time anymore.
"They've given it a very prominent location in Portage Place. It's really cool to walk by and everybody gets to see it," said Heritage Winnipeg Executive Director Cindy Tugwell. "I just don't know if it does it justice, and people just think it's a cool clock."
With True North Real Estate Development crafting a plan to turn the struggling shopping centre into a large complex of health-care services, affordable housing, and public green spaces, what will become of the clock is unknown.
The clock is still ticking in Portage Place Shopping Centre, albeit a few minutes behind. (Source: Danton Unger/CTV News Winnipeg)
"(True North Real Estate Development) recognizes the significance of the clock at Portage Place and the importance of finding a suitable new home," Krista Sinaisky, the director of corporate communications at True North, told CTV News in an email. "Relocation options will be fully explored as the redevelopment project progresses."
'WE'RE ALL WAITING WITH BATED BREATH'
Tugwell says whatever happens to the clock, Heritage Winnipeg wants to see it preserved in some way.
"We want to tell the story of Winnipeg, and that is part of the story," she said. "This is an important remnant of that building in that era, and there's not much left from that era."
She said all Winnipeggers can be thankful to the past generations for having the foresight to preserve the clock this long. Now, she says, it is this generation's turn.
"We're all waiting with bated breath to find out you know what's going to happen to it," she said. "Is it going to stay? Is it going to move? Will it be given more prominence because we are so much older now and we have so much more respect for preserving things in this city?"
Beattie is not worried though; he's sure Winnipeg's old clock will, in some way or another, keep right on ticking.
"Once things have survived for more than 100 years, they become kind of icons."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
A behind-the-scenes look at the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Experts are expecting another interest rate hike this month, here's what that means for homeowners
Economists are predicting Canadians might see another interest rate hike next week and say homeowners who are already financially vulnerable will have a tougher time making mortgage payments.
OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard, said Thursday it has suspended operations.
Why these six foods are key to reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes: study
A new global study led by Canadian researchers found that not eating enough of six key foods may be linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and related deaths in adults.
Canada only 'halfway through' record-breaking wildfire season: officials
Drought conditions and above-normal temperatures are expected to cause abnormally intense wildfires across Canada in July and into August, the federal government said Thursday.
Power outage affects nearly 200,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in Montreal
A widespread power outage is affecting large swaths of the western side of Montreal. On the Island of Montreal, more than 198,000 customers are affected by 169 different outages. Another 17,500 clients are affected in Monteregie.
8-year-old girl dies after SUV crashes into London school; woman arrested for dangerous driving
An 8-year-old girl was killed and more than a dozen people were injured Thursday when an SUV crashed into a private elementary school on a narrow road in southwest London, police said. The crash wasn't believed to be terrorism, and the driver was taken into custody.
Man dead, woman and teens rescued after yacht sinks off Vancouver Island
One man is dead after a 12-metre yacht sank south of Victoria on Friday. Three others were rescued from a dinghy found near the wreckage.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan has longest waits in Canada for hip and knee replacement surgeries
A Saskatchewan NDP health critic says the province not only has the longest wait times in Canada for hip and knee surgeries, it ranks well below other jurisdictions.
-
Some Regina city councillors feel allowing alcohol in parks will lead to problems
A proposal to allow alcohol consumption in a number of parks around Regina is facing strong opposition from some city councillors who feel it’s unnecessary and could lead to problems.
-
Job posting hints at Taco Bell return to Regina
It’s a question many people in Regina have asked for years, will Taco Bell ever open a restaurant in the Queen City again? The answer appears to be yes.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillor says budget pressures have 'nothing to do with past decisions'
A Saskatoon city councillor says a $52 million shortfall projected for next year's budget "has nothing to do with past decisions" and is due to economic forces beyond the city's control.
-
Some Saskatchewan students concerned about education ministry's ability to respond to complaints
Former students of Saskatoon's Legacy Christian Academy are disputing details in a recent ombudsman report regarding the Ministry of Education's ability to investigate complaints about registered independent schools.
-
Sask. man says he fears for safety after confrontation with teens
A Prince Albert man said he fears for his safety after a group of teenagers targeted his home and made threats to have their grandma shoot him, the man alleged.
Northern Ontario
-
Company reports progress in dealing with northern Ont. dam breach
While repairs are not yet completed, officials in Iroquois Falls said Thursday afternoon that progress has been made in dealing with a partial breach of the Twin Falls dam.
-
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
-
Paramedic who drowned in the Far North called a ‘fallen hero’
Tributes are coming in for Arjanan Sivasathiyarajah, a paramedic who drowned this week while working in Kashechewan First Nation.
Edmonton
-
West Edmonton residents wake up to 'flames shooting up' from residential construction project
A fire ripped through a construction project in west Edmonton early Thursday morning.
-
Suspect photos released after anti-LGBTQ2S+ material left at St. Albert playgrounds
Mounties in St. Albert are looking for help to identify a man and a woman who they allege were caught on video leaving anti-LGBTQ2S+ material in two playgrounds.
-
Hiker fined $7,500 for shooting black bear in Jasper National Park
A hiker has been fined $7,500 for shooting a black bear in Jasper National Park last summer.
Toronto
-
Video shows riders scrambling for safety after stabbing on Toronto subway
A video has surfaced online that appears to show the moments following a serious stabbing on a subway near Eglinton Station on Thursday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued for GTA
Severe thunderstorms appear to be heading towards the Greater Toronto Area as a three-day heat event comes to an end.
-
Man wanted by police after allegedly stealing from Toronto condo storage unit
Police are searching for a man who they say broke into a Toronto condominium storage unit and stole a bike.
Calgary
-
Woman found dead in Calgary park wasn't murdered, but was dumped after death
Calgary police say the death of a woman whose body was found in a southeast park earlier this week isn't criminal, but they do believe she was moved after she died.
-
Calgary Fire Department urges precautions on city waterways to prevent injuries or drownings
Members of the Calgary Fire Department are reminding Calgarians to stay safe on the city’s waterways this summer and to take extra precautions in an effort to prevent injuries or drownings.
-
Putting the pieces together: Calgary puzzlemaker selects trio of local artists' images for unique, interactive presentation
A trio of Calgary artists have had their works turned into puzzle pieces.
Montreal
-
Power outage affects nearly 200,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in Montreal
A widespread power outage is affecting large swaths of the western side of Montreal. On the Island of Montreal, more than 198,000 customers are affected by 169 different outages. Another 17,500 clients are affected in Monteregie.
-
Arrest of Quebec influencer in fake-crime case points to lack of social media education: expert
The arrest of a Quebec influencer who allegedly faked crimes to boost his popularity exposes the need for better education about social media and the law at a time when online figures are constantly pushing boundaries, one expert says.
-
Lac-Megantic marks 10th anniversary of rail disaster that killed 47 people
The community of Lac-Megantic, Que., gathered for a commemorative mass on Thursday to mark the 10-year anniversary of the rail disaster that killed 47 people and destroyed parts of the town centre.
Ottawa
-
Online influencer faked crimes to gain popularity, Gatineau police allege
Gatineau Police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old social media influencer from Quebec after he allegedly posted videos of fake crimes online in an effort to boost his following.
-
Convicted murderer dies in custody at Millhaven Institution
Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says an inmate from Millhaven Institution near Kingston, Ont. died Wednesday while in custody.
-
Barrhaven vehicle theft suspect sought by police
Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in relation to a vehicle theft in Barrhaven on May 25.
Atlantic
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended through the weekend
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are cancelled this weekend due to an ongoing mechanical issue onboard the MV Confederation.
-
Heat warning blankets most of New Brunswick
After all the rain recently seen across New Brunswick, most of the province now sits under a heat warning, with temperatures well over 30 degrees.
-
Second man charged with first-degree murder after Dieppe man shot, killed
A second New Brunswick man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after the shooting death of a map in Dieppe.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region real estate market shows signs of 'rebound': WRAR
The real estate market is showing signs of rebounding, with 780 homes sold last month, according to the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR).
-
'I was shaking so hard': Cambridge father of five wins lottery
A Cambridge father of five who says he is an occasional lottery player has hit a jackpot worth $250,000.
-
Bridging the gap: How a card game is bringing together players of all ages
Hundreds of bridge players have descended on Kitchener this week for a tournament made up of all experience levels and all ages.
Vancouver
-
Witnesses, video of 'suspicious' activity prior to Knox Mountain wildfire sought: Kelowna RCMP
Mounties are investigating a wildfire that sparked on Knox Mountain in Kelowna on Canada Day and prompted temporary evacuation orders and a local state of emergency.
-
Lower Mainland real estate boards introduce disclosure form for multiple offer situations
An upcoming change by real estate boards in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley promises to bring slightly more transparency to bidding wars over properties in the region.
-
B.C. police watchdog investigating 2020 arrest of man in Vancouver, appeals for witnesses
The arrest of a man in Vancouver nearly three years ago is being investigated by B.C.'s police watchdog.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanichton hospital ER to close overnight for two months due to staff shortage
The Vancouver Island health authority is closing the emergency department at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital overnight for the next two months.
-
Vancouver Island woman charged for driving twice the speed limit near Port Alberni
Mounties say a woman in her 40s from Vancouver Island was charged with excessive speeding after she was clocked travelling more double the speed limit in a construction zone near Cameron Lake, east of Port Alberni.
-
All Langford highrise tenants forced to vacate building now eligible for emergency funding
The City of Langford says the remaining money that was raised during a fundraiser for the displaced residents of the RidgeView Place apartments is now available to all former tenants of the evacuated building.