Isles top Jets 5-2, Trotz becomes third coach with 900 wins

Josh Bailey scored twice, Brock Nelson added a goal and an assist and Barry Trotz became the third coach in NHL history to reach 900 victories as the New York Islanders beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 Friday night.

Trotz joined Scotty Bowman and Joel Quenneville as coaches to reach the milestone.

Anders Lee and Cal Clutterbuck also scored, Anthony Beauvillier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had two assists and Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots in the Islanders' second win in two nights.

Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler each scored for Winnipeg, which lost for the third time in five games (2-2-1). Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves in his league leading 49th start.