'Issue occurring across the city': Non-profit calls for sidewalk snow clearing to be prioritized

The Manitoba League of Persons with Disabilities (MLPD) because a recommendation at city hall to make snow clearing on sidewalks a higher priority may not be moving ahead.

“This is an issue occurring across the city,” said Melissa Graham, executive director of the MLPD.

“A lot of people, especially low-income folks, live in areas where the sidewalks are not prioritized.”

This comes after Coun. Matt Allard put forward a motion to have all Winnipeg sidewalks and transportation paths treated the same as Priority 1 routes. This means that crews would have to clear them within 36 hours of a five-centimetre snowfall.

The motion also required contractors to clear away the snow that gets pushed onto the sidewalk.

However, instead of recommending the change, the motion was simply received as information, leaving the MLPD dissatisfied.

Graham said that when sidewalks are not properly cleared it can pose significant challenges for those with disabilities to get around.

“I also know many folks, some of which are my neighbours, some in this community who don’t really leave their house this time of year because they feel too unsafe traversing the city sidewalks,” she said,

To help make a change, the MLPD is spearheading a campaign to raise awareness about the barriers created by inadequate snow plowing.

As part of this initiative, Winnipeggers are invited to share photos and stories about how this issue impacts them.

“We really wanted to raise awareness to the fact that this is an issue that impacts everyone across the city,” Graham said.

She added that though there have been some improvements in snow clearing across the city, it’s still not at the level it should be to make Winnipeg accessible to all.

