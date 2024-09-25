Issues with excessive workload, lack of trust raised by CancerCare Manitoba doctors: letter

Doctors Manitoba has reached out to its members who work at CancerCare Manitoba after hearing concerns about excessive workload, dissatisfaction with workplace culture, and a lack of communication at the agency.

The concerns are highlighted in a letter obtained by CTV News Winnipeg sent earlier this week to hematologists, medical oncologists, and radiation oncologists. It is signed by Doctors Manitoba Director Ian Foster and Medical Lead Physician for Health and Wellness Dr. Shelley Anderson.

In the letter, the organization said it was reaching out to its members who contract their medical services at CancerCare Manitoba because of serious concerns raised to Doctors Manitoba.

The concerns include increasing and excessive workload due to an inability to retain physicians, increasing complexity of patients, a lack of engagement and communication from CancerCare Manitoba, a lack of trust and a fear of reprisal from leadership for raising concerns, dissatisfaction with workplace culture and support, and individual contracts, including recognition, and remuneration for extra work.

Doctors Manitoba said many are concerned these issues have caused burnout and distress, creating significant challenges with physician recruitment and retention.

“Some are also concerned about how these issues are affecting patient care, noting that wait times have been climbing in some areas as resources have not kept pace with growing patient demands,” the letter reads.

Members with concerns were encouraged to contact the organization confidentially to share what is working well and what concerns they may have.

When asked for comment on the letter, a Doctors Manitoba spokesperson said the organization routinely reaches out to physician groups when a cluster of concerns are reported.

The spokesperson said Doctors Manitoba and CancerCare Manitoba’s CEOs met Tuesday to discuss member concerns.

“With regards to our letter to CancerCare physicians, we are at the very early, diagnostic stage of understanding the problem and how widespread the concerns are,” the spokesperson said.

“We will continue to work directly with the physicians and the senior leadership at CancerCare Manitoba to facilitate discussion about concerns and a collaborative approach to resolving them.”

Six new physicians hired after 'aggressive' recruitment campaign: CancerCare Manitoba

In an emailed statement, a CancerCare Manitoba spokesperson acknowledged that challenges exist in a post-COVID health system, including workload pressures and moral concerns.

They said they are committed to fostering a supportive environment where physicians can openly share concerns and suggestions through department leads, and feedback has guided several initiatives to improve workload distribution, recruitment, and retention.

“In the past several months, we made significant progress with physician contracts to ensure that we retain the excellent oncologists we have,” the spokesperson said.

“In addition, we are working hard to continue to recruit physicians and staff, recognizing that the entire Manitoba health-care system and jurisdictions across Canada are facing similar challenges.”

The spokesperson added an "aggressive physician recruitment campaign" led to six new physicians joining the team this year, with three additional candidates in the interview process.

CancerCare Manitoba has also expanded fellowship opportunities in an effort to bring talent from outside Manitoba, and is exploring models that use a broader scope of interdisciplinary teams to further support physicians.

“In response to the Doctors Manitoba letter, we regularly engage with our physicians and welcome their contributions to our operational planning,” the spokesperson said.

“We look forward to incorporating any new ideas shared through this feedback process as we continue to enhance care for Manitobans.”