One woman is raising money to show her support for families affected by a tragedy in Nelson House earlier this year.

Scarlette Starling, who lives in Winnipeg but is from Nelson House, held a charity yard sale over the weekend. She said she heard about the three boys who were killed in a collision and felt compelled to do something.

On April 28, 11-year-old Kethan Lobster, 11-year-old Mattheo Moore and 13-year-old Terrence Spence were hit and killed while walking and riding bikes on Provincial Road 620.

Police charged a 27-year-old man with impaired driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death. The charges have not been proven in court.

“I have kids of my own and the thought of them going out and never coming home, it broke my heart,” said Starling.

“And I wanted to show my support and this is the only way I know how.”

As of Sunday, close to $1,000 had been raised. Starling said the money will go toward the three families and the creation of a foot path. All items that aren’t sold at the yard sale will be donated to local women’s shelters.