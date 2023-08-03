'It brought me to tears': Rally takes over Portage and Main for landfill search, families feeling hopeful something will happen
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continued to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
A round dance started at the intersection at 2 p.m. with many people showing up carrying signs, flags and drums.
Some of the signs said "We Are Not Trash" and "Bring Our Women Home."
They also painted a giant red dress in the middle of the intersection, a symbol for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Protesters painting a giant red dress in the middle of Portage and Main. The painting is a symbol for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Aug. 3, 2023. Source: Danton Unger/CTV News)
The completed painting of a giant red dress in the middle of Portage and Main. The painting is a symbol for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Aug. 3, 2023. Source: Danton Unger/CTV News)
After about a half hour of being in the intersection, the group started marching to the Manitoba Legislature.
There, tension took a turn, as one protester started yelling and confronting a security guard at the Legislature.
"Right here, right here. Hit me, hit me, hit me," they yelled.
However, other protesters stepped in and told the individual they were not welcome at the event. Other protesters reminded the crowd it was a peaceful gathering and any sort of violence wasn't welcome.
This comes after protesters blocked the entrance to the Brady Landfill for nearly two weeks, calling on the government to search Prairie Green for the remains of two women Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran. It is believed that is where their remains are located.
The blockade was removed after a judge granted a temporary injunction, giving police the authority to remove the blockade. The road was reopened on July 18.
Premier Heather Stefanson previously said her government would not search the landfill, citing the findings of a feasibility study, which said there could be health and safety risk to searchers and there is no guarantee anything will be found.
Protesters gathered outside of the Manitoba Legislature calling on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill. (Aug. 3, 2023. Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
Despite the continued no from the province, the families of Harris and Myran are hopeful a search may happen.
The families say they met with the new Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Gary Anandasangaree Thursday.
"It brought me to tears, him telling us we are going to get this work done," said Melissa Robinson, the cousin of Harris.
"We have a plan for the next 90 days of things that need to happen. So like we said, words can only go so far, we want to start seeing action. And so, we gave them ideas of what needs to be done. He said, 'Okay, we're going to start going from there.' I can't share exactly what, but there will be some movement."
The family said they were so happy to hear what the minister had to say and feel a search will finally happen, with or without the province's help.
In an emailed statement from the minister's office, they confirmed he met in person with two of the families, the AMC and Chief Kyra Wilson of Long Plain First Nation, as well as Mayor Scott Gillingham.
"He reiterated the Government of Canada's position that we will continue to support in the process of healing and closure for the families and communities concerned," the statement read.
It was noted, however, that support is needed from all levels of government.
"We need the cooperation of the province of Manitoba, as there are jurisdictional considerations we cannot ignore. Until there is cooperation, conversations around timelines and funding remain unresolved."
The minister plans on working with all involved parties to make sure the work is done right.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said the day after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
'Such a sweet boy': 3-year-old killed by falling tree in B.C. remembered
A three-year-old boy who was killed by a falling tree on a camping trip in B.C. is being remembered as sweet, curious and considerate.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Buffy Sainte-Marie retires from live performances, cites health concerns
Buffy Sainte-Marie has announced that she's retiring from live performances.
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500K units if immigration continues at current pace: report
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500,000 units within just two years if immigration continues at its current pace, according to a recent report.
'It brought me to tears': Rally takes over Portage and Main for landfill search, families feeling hopeful something will happen
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
Regina
-
Voting begins in 3 Regina area byelections
Byelection voting for three vacant seats in Regina Coronation Park, Lumsden-Morse, and Regina Walsh Acres has begun.
-
'We all become one people': Newcomers to Regina given the grand tour of QCX
While those who have lived in Regina for a while are likely familiar with the summer time tradition of the Queen City Exhibition (QCX), many newcomers to the province are experiencing it for the first time.
-
Novice Regina driver slapped with $1,201 ticket after speeding in mom's car: police
A novice driver was slapped with a $1,201 ticket after he was caught speeding on the Regina bypass, according to police.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man previously convicted of hate speech now accused of impersonating a police officer
A Saskatchewan man convicted of promoting hatred against Jewish people is accused of impersonating a police officer in Saskatoon.
-
Sask. residents see shortfall in access to health care providers, new report says
Saskatchewan residents are below the national average when it comes to having access to healthcare providers, according to a new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
-
Saskatoon mayor says recent spat during budget meeting was about procedure, not sign of greater conflict
Saskatoon’s mayor Charlie Clark says council has been working well together as they try and reduce the budget shortfall for the next couple of years.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay-area woman sentenced for selling drugs to woman who later died
A North Bay-area woman who was facing a manslaughter charge in connection with an overdose death has instead pled guilty to trafficking.
-
Police confirm two deaths in Kirkland Lake, Ont., are homicides
Two people who died last week in Kirkland Lake were victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Man sentenced after fatal police shooting northeast of Edmonton
An Alberta man has been found guilty for his actions in a chain of events that led up to a fatal police shooting last year.
-
Guide to 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival
The annual Edmonton Heritage Festival, which turns 50 this year, is billed as the world's largest multicultural celebration.
-
This clothing store is opening a second location in Edmonton
Japanese clothing store chain Uniqlo is opening a second location in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Camp counsellor who allegedly filmed 6-year-old in washroom works for CBSA
A Mississauga camp counsellor charged with child pornography-related offences after allegedly filming a six-year-old in a washroom is an employee with the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) and, according to Peel Regional Police (PRP), was in the process of being hired as a police officer.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
Calgary
-
'Selfless,' recently engaged youth pastor identified as Kananaskis plane crash victim
Luke MacKelvie's family describes the 25-year-old victim of Friday's Kananaskis plane crash as a selfless lover of the outdoors and a passionate Christian.
-
Kananaskis trail closed due to injured grizzly bear
A trail in Kananaskis Country has been temporarily closed due to the proximity of an injured grizzly bear.
-
Indigenous youth are ready to learn as national program heads to southern Alberta for the first time
For the first time in its 24 year history, the Outland Youth Employment Program, or OYEP, has made its way to Lethbridge and southern Alberta.
Montreal
-
After a serious crash, she declined speedy surgery in Italy. Now she's on a waitlist in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Montreal area
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Montreal Island area. Around 8 p.m. Thursday, the weather agency said it was tracking a system “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.”
-
New squad to clamp down on illegal Airbnbs in 3 Montreal boroughs
There's a new squad cracking down on illegal Airbnbs in Montreal, four months after a deadly fire stirred nationwide discussion about short-term rentals and their lack of oversight. The four-person squad will target the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie and Sud-Ouest boroughs, where most short-term rental listings are located, despite being illegal in many neighbourhoods.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado touches down in Ottawa's south end
Environment Canada says a tornado touched down 9 km northwest of Metcalfe Thursday evening, as severe weather moved across the region.
-
OC Transpo, Rideau Transit Group begin work to reposition restraining rails on O-Train line
OC Transpo remains optimistic Ottawa's LRT system will resume on Aug. 14, as work begins to reposition some of the restraining rails at eight locations along the light-rail transit system.
-
Ottawa home prices increase $37,800 year-over-year
The average selling price for a new home in Ottawa increased $37,834 in July compared to a year ago, the first year-over-year increase in home prices in 10 months.
Atlantic
-
N.S. invests $5.6 million for first physician assistant program in Atlantic Canada
The Nova Scotia government has announced the creation of Atlantic Canada's first physician assistant program, at Dalhousie University.
-
Teenagers missing from Cape Breton travel group believed to be in Halifax
Police say two teenagers from India who went missing from a group travelling in Cape Breton are now in Halifax.
-
Elderly pedestrian dies, teen driver arrested for leaving scene of fatal collision: N.B. RCMP
An elderly pedestrian has died following a crash in New Brunswick and an 18-year-old driver has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener neurologist charged with 50 counts of sexual assault testifies about breast, pelvic exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients testified about his process and reasoning for conducting breast, pelvic and rectal exams on Thursday morning.
-
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church transforms into affordable housing in Kitchener
It’s a unique project in an unlikely space – an empty church in Kitchener is being transformed into affordable housing.
-
'I'm just constantly spinning in circles': Canada’s healthcare crisis hits close to home in Waterloo Region
A new report is highlighting issues within Canada’s healthcare subsystem. It cites staffing shortages and surgical backlogs are among the top issues, and it is hitting close to home.
Vancouver
-
'Such a sweet boy': 3-year-old killed by falling tree in B.C. remembered
A three-year-old boy who was killed by a falling tree on a camping trip in B.C. is being remembered as sweet, curious and considerate.
-
No charges recommended in fatal RCMP shooting of person in crisis, IIO concludes
An oversight agency has concluded that the police shooting of a non-binary activist in North Vancouver last fall was justified, a decision that has been met with frustration by friends and family of the deceased.
-
B.C. wildfires: Some residents refuse to evacuate lakefront community only accessible by boat
Boats are the only means of escaping a small lakefront community in B.C.'s Shuswap that's being threatened by the raging East Adams Lake wildfire – but a handful of residents are testing their luck and staying home, despite an evacuation order issued late Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Thousands head to Laketown Ranch as Sunfest gets underway
In the campground of Laketown Ranch near the town of Lake Cowichan, anticipation is building for Vancouver Island’s largest music festival, Sunfest.
-
Langford musician overcomes challenging childhood to perform inspiring songs
Before Jaimey Hamilton discovered the healing power of making music, learning to play the guitar as a child felt like a chore.
-
BC Ferries braces for busiest long weekend of the year amid problem-plagued summer
It’s all hands on deck at BC Ferries as staff brace for the busiest long weekend of the year.