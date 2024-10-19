'It can bring me anywhere': Manitoba athletes learn lifelong lessons while on Australia trip for a taekwondo tournament
After a few plane rides that took them to another hemisphere on the other side of the world, eight young athletes representing Manitoba had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete and grow as individuals.
In September, the taekwondo athletes travelled to Australia to compete in the Oceanic Presidents Cup and the Australia Open.
"It was kind of crazy at first because it didn't feel like you were across the world, but after a while, it kind of sunk in that you were really far away from home," said Paige Krahn.
"It was hard to sleep at first because I was very excited when I got on the plane," said Alexander BedonaPadua.
"It was definitely a fun experience, hanging out with your friends in a whole new place and exploring," said Kavelle Oake.
Kavelle Oake sitting with a kangaroo while on a trip to Australia with Taekwondo Manitoba in September 2024. (Taekwondo Manitoba)
On the mat, there was plenty of success in the form of multiple medals, but these Manitoba athletes also took valuable lessons home about what it takes to compete internationally.
"My biggest takeaway was definitely being able to control my nerve level," said Oake. "You have to find a balance of in between calm and nervous."
"It never really clicked (for me) on how far I could go in taekwondo, and so (it was realizing) it can bring me anywhere that I really want," said Krahn.
The success helped these athletes realize their aspirations in the sport, with many saying they want to be the next athletes to represent Manitoba and Canada on the Olympic stage.
"My goal is to hit the Olympics as soon as possible. It's going to be a hard road ahead, but I will persevere as much as possible and keep pushing no matter how hard it gets," said BedonaPadua.
While this was a trip focused on competition, it was about so much more.
Manitoba Taekwondo athletes sitting on a statue of a crocodile in September 2024. (Taekwondo Manitoba)
For many, it was their first experience travelling outside of North America and their first trip without their parents by their side.
It was about teaching these kids independence and showing them what the world outside of Winnipeg and Canada has to offer.
"I have to be honest, the first two or three days, we were super jealous because I think they went to the zoo, they went on a catamaran snorkeling. So we got to see lots of photos," said Roger Lam, the parent of one of the kids and a board member of Taekwondo Manitoba.
Lam said he noticed a shift in his daughter after the two-week trip as she had more confidence and a "hop in her step" when she came home.
"I think the perspective was really interesting. Experiencing it firsthand and coming back to us and telling us how she felt about experiences and how she managed different experiences, which I thought was really great."
Taekwondo athletes in a bus driving around Australia in September 2024. (Taekwondo Manitoba)
Lam called this trip "invaluable" for all the kids, as they weren't only able to build some independence, but they learned how to rely on and support one another.
"I think travelling as a small little group it's not just the independence but also how to come together, have that camaraderie, how to support each other and their growth and development."
For the kids, they said they've learned things about themselves that they didn't previously realize.
"I think what I learned a lot in Australia was that I have the ability to be independent. I can do things that I thought I couldn't do before," said BedonaPadua.
"It makes me realize how different other places are compared to Canada, and there are so many different experiences you get to live that isn't just (in) Winnipeg and Canada," said Krahn.
The athletes hope they can use and build off these experiences as they prepare for nationals next year in Montreal.
