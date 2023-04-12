'It comes at a rapid pace': Flash flooding sparks local state of emergency in Manitoba municipality

A local state of emergency has been declared for the municipality of Boissevain-Morten due to overland flooding and washed out roads.

Head of Council for Boissevain-Morten Judy Swanson said the state of emergency went into effect Wednesday morning after learning of rapid flash flooding south of town.

"Where we're located is at the base of the Turtle Mountains and if we get the thaw that is quick, it comes at a rapid pace out of the mountains. And that's what happened," said Swanson.

She said there are several creeks in the area and when there is a quick melt, they swell and can washout roads.

"Some of the roads had several places where the water went over the roads. We're not sure what's underneath that water. So we had to be precautionary more than anything. We try to make sure that everybody's safe.

The municipality said at least 70 per cent of roads in the southern portion of the RM dealt with overland flooding and were unsafe for travel.

Swanson noted the situation was at its worst Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Since then, things have improved.

"(Crews) worked all night and through the middle of the night, like 2:30 a.m., they actually had to cut one of the roads in particular that was near town. The water had reached the town and if we hadn't cut the road, it would have backed up and caused considerable damage," said Swanson.

"As the day progressed, a lot of that water has gone through and is now heading to Whitewater Lake and on into the system. So it was just that initial, when it first comes."

She said they are past the crisis stage of the state of emergency, but noted they plan to have it in place for the next month as a precautionary measure.

Boissevain is over 260 kilometres away from Winnipeg and directly south of Brandon.