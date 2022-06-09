'It could be profound': Doctor says more research into long COVID needed

A doctor researching COVID-19 says more research into the effects of long COVID on Canadians is needed.

Dr. Tara Moriarty, an infectious disease researcher and the founder of COVID-19 Resources Canada, is investigating patients who had contracted COVID-19 but still experience symptoms months or years after.

Conservative estimates currently peg the number of Canadians with long COVID at 300,000. This is based on the World Health Organization's estimate that at least 10 per cent of those infected with COVID-19 will experience the condition and the fact that more than three million Canadians have contracted the virus.

However, Moriarty says Canada has no definition of what long COVID entails, which makes it harder to research.

“It's really vital to start investigating how many Canadians actually have developed long-lasting symptoms because of COVID,” she told CTV Morning Live on Thursday. “And to do that, we also need national case definitions that will help facilitate research, so that people who are studying this across the country are studying basically the same thing and trying to measure it.”

COVID-19 Resources Canada held a Facebook live-stream event Thursday, discussing long COVID and its impacts. The event can be watched here.

Moriarty estimates roughly 52,000 Manitobans are dealing with long COVID, and said if people had third doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, they were less likely to develop long COVID. She noted a big part of the early Omicron wave saw lots of people not have third doses, as the uptake has been slow.

Moriarty said ongoing research is needed to be able to know the full effects of long COVID on the health-care system in Canada.

“The concern is that there could be quite a heavy burden in Manitoba and every other Canadian province, but we're not measuring it, trying to estimate it and the effect on, you know, the health-care system, the workforce, people needing disability support,” she said. “It could be profound, but we're not trying to estimate it yet. And it's essential that we do.”

-With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace and The Canadian Press