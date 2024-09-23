'It hurts': Missing six-year-old boy in Manitoba found dead

It was a tragic ending to the search for a six-year-old boy in northeastern Manitoba who had been missing since Wednesday.

Manitoba RCMP confirmed the body of Johnson Redhead was found at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area in Shamattawa, Man.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre with the RCMP's media relations team said a Canadian Ranger, using their drone, was able to find Redhead a considerable distance from the school where he was last seen.

"I believe approximately 3.25 kilometres away, headed toward the river," said Manaigre.

Redhead had been missing since Wednesday morning. Police said he went to school for the breakfast program until 9 a.m., but did not arrive for class afterwards.

RCMP search and rescue, Canadian Rangers and volunteers from in and around the community helped with the search.

Manaigre said it's believed Redhead died from exposure, but an autopsy will be done to confirm. RCMP will also investigate whether there was any foul play involved in his death.

While this wasn't the ending Manaigre or anyone involved in the search wanted, he noted the family has closure now.

"We were able to bring him home to them. Would have been tough not having those answers if it kept going on for days."

He said it has been difficult for the community and everyone involved, as they were all hoping for a happy ending.

"I'm not going to lie, it hurts."

Speaking Monday, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee offered his condolences to the family and all those impacted by what happened.

"We want to express the gratitude that we have to everyone that joined in the search. There were many people that stepped up to help this First Nation and we're very thankful for the people that came to support Shamattawa First Nation," said Settee. "We just pray that the family will be surrounded by people that will comfort and offer words of kindness."

Settee said MKO is ready to send a crisis team to Shamattawa to help people work through this tragedy.

"We are preparing to send a team in there to work with the community, to work with the family and also to anyone that has been affected by this crisis. So we're ready to mobilize and we're ready to go and support the family."

He noted help will also be sent to the school as he knows everyone there has been traumatized by this.