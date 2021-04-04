WINNIPEG -- The only church on a Northern Manitoba First Nation was destroyed in a fire.

St. Theresa Point Roman Catholic Church went up in flames shortly after Easter Sunday mass.

“It is a huge loss,” Chief Marie Wood told CTV News.

Wood said she was told by the local fire chief that the church was engulfed in flames before crews arrived on scene.

“People from the community, many crying went to watch the church burn, nothing could be done except for fire crews to secure the area and control the burn.”

There were no injuries in connection to what Wood calls a devastating fire. The 65-year-old church was the only one in the community.

“Over the past year, there has been fundraising efforts made to try to start the building of a new church,” said Wood. “The church has had many structural and plumbing issues.”

Wood said the community worked hard to keep the church open despite the need for repairs. She said about $150,000 had been raised so far to go towards a new build.

“We will work together and recover this huge loss and always have faith that things happen for a reason,” said Wood. “Please remember the wonderful memories the building holds forever in our hearts.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. CTV News has reached out to Manitoba RCMP for more information.

St. Theresa Point First Nation is located approximately 480 kilometres north of Winnipeg.