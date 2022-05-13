It is tick season in Manitoba. Here is how to protect yourself against Lyme disease

It is now tick season in Manitoba, and the province is warning residents to be on guard against tick-borne diseases such as Lyme disease.

The province said Lyme disease is becoming more common in southern Manitoba. It says people should contact their health-care provider to get antibiotics within 72 hours of getting what is considered a 'high-risk bite.'

The province says a bite is defined as high risk if the tick has been reliably identified as a black-legged tick that was attached for at least 36 hours or was engorged, and is from southern Manitoba or another known risk area.

"Black-legged ticks, which can carry Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and babesiosis, are most commonly found in and along the edge of forests and in areas with thick, woody shrubs or other vegetation," the province said in a release. "However, they can also be found in urban areas including household yards. These ticks are typically found from snowmelt to snowfall, with peaks in activity in the spring and fall."

According to provincial data, there were 12 confirmed cases of Lyme disease in Manitoba in 2021.

Symptoms of Lyme disease typically show up three to 30 days after a person is bitten by an infected black-legged tick.

Once bitten, the province said an expanding rash may appear which is neither itchy nor tender – it has been described as a bullseye-looking rash. Other symptoms may include headache, fatigue, chills, fever, muscle aches, joint pain, stiff neck or swollen lymph nodes.

The province says people should call their health-care provider or Health Links-Infor Santé if they think they have anaplasmosis, babesiosis or Lyme disease.

Manitobans are encouraged to use tick repellent on skin and clothing, wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts, stay in the centre of walking trails, check themselves for ticks after being outdoors, and remove any ticks as soon as possible from themselves, their children or their pets.

The province said keeping the grass and shrubs cut short around homes can also help prevent ticks.