'It'll bring meaning to your life': carving champions come to Winnipeg

Some of Western Canada's best carvers were in Winnipeg this weekend showing off their detailed creations and competing for best in show.

Carving enthusiasts gathered at the Pembina Curling Club Apr. 14 -16 for the 2023 Prairie Carving Championship show and competition.

Show founder Ted Muir said his love of wood carving began at a young age. "My father was a water foul hunter at Delta Marsh, and that had a strong influence on me when I was young," said Muir. "As I got older and joined the wildlife branch, I thought we should be celebrating and restoring the history of water fowling in Manitoba, starting a duck carving competition. And that’s how this show started 35 years ago."

This year's entries came from as far west as Calgary and east to Thunder Bay in a variety of skill levels and categories. Realistic replicas of birds, fish, and other wildlife were proudly displayed as attendees perused the detailed works of art.

Muir said the judges were looking for realism. "Something that’s realistic and captures the essence of the bird in both its form and colouration," he said. "So they’ve got to be as good as the living birds they're depicting."

The show proved popular as hundreds turned out to check out the carvings. "People have an affinity for wood," said Muir. "And they just love to carve different things, whether they're traditional carvings or bird carvings, and use a variety of materials. So people have entries here made of wood, bone, or stone, and they're all lovely."

Muir said it's been very fulfilling to share his love of woodworking with fellow carvers and the general public over the last 35 years. He's hoping the newly retired, or anyone looking for a new hobby will take up the art form.

"It'll bring meaning to your life," he said.