WINNIPEG -- The Salvation Army is putting out a call to Manitobans to help its annual Kettle Campaign.

With less than a week to go, the organization is sitting at 51 per cent of their goal in Winnipeg and 58 per cent nationally.

“A big bulk of our funding comes from red shield donations, which are the bells that you see out right now in the stores for Christmas,” said the Salvation Army’s director of addictions and emergency transitional care, Kristen Burridge. “If we don’t have all of our funding in place then it makes it really difficult to have these programs to run the way that we need to run the services for the people who come and access (them).”

The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign is the biggest fundraiser put on by the organization. It’s held every year during the Christmas season - the last day of the campaign is December 24th.

It says donations are trending below what they were at the same time last year.

“We’re always worried about raising enough to be able to meet the needs in the community,” said Captain Jamie Rands with the Salvation Army. “We’re hoping in these last few days, people will come together and not pass that red kettle.”

One of the reasons the campaign has taken a hit is because the Salvation Army pulled it’s kettles out of Manitoba Liquor Marts over safety concerns.

READ MORE: Salvation Army pulling kettles from all Manitoba Liquor Marts

The organization previously told CTV news that it didn’t have any issues with theft, but removed the kettles as a precaution. It did find other places to set up to help compensate, but not enough to cover all the displaced locations.

The funds raised through the campaign go towards providing service to those struggling across Canada. Its goal is to raise $385,000 in Winnipeg.

“It means everything to us because we’re not able to continue to provide the programming we do day in and day out without the income that comes in at this time,” said Rands.

New at some kettle locations is a tap card option – for anyone who wants to donate but doesn’t carry cash.

Anyone can also donate by calling or visiting Salvation Army. The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to help with the campaign.