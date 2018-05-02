The family of a man who narrowly survived a fire at a rooming house Sunday said the place was a fire hazard and should have been condemned.

Early Sunday morning a fire broke out at a rooming house in South Point Douglas on Lily Street near the corner of Disraeli Freeway.

Dave Lahn said his brother, Darcy Lahn, 57, burnt his lungs and ended up on life support for two days before going into intensive care.

“I said bro, I've never been more happy to hear your voice in my entire life," said an emotional Lahn in an interview with CTV News from his home in Halifax.

Dave visited Darcy in Winnipeg in April for their mother’s funeral and stayed with his brother at the rooming house.

He said he's been worrying non-stop about the place being a fire hazard.

He describes the place as a house full of clutter, with inadequate places to bathe, a narrow staircase, and broken doors.

"It’s unbelievable what these fellas are living in. It should have been condemned years ago," said Lahn.

Bruce Christian is the landlord of the rooming house.

In a phone call with CTV News, he said 11 people live in the building, but many homeless people often stay there.

Christian said Darcy Lahn was a paying a tenant.

He said the house was licensed and up to code as of the end of May 2017.

The city said some minor violations were discovered related to exits at the house in March 2018 and were corrected a week later.

When the fire started, three Winnipeg police officers noticed flames and smoke, so they went in and told people to get out.

One of the officers had to go to the hospital for treatment and was later released.

“I know these officers were incredibly brave to run up into the thick black smoke. I'm not sure everyone would,” said Const. Tammy Skrabek at news conference Monday.

Dave said Darcy made it out of the fire initially, but went back in to save his girlfriend. That's when he got caught in the dangerous smoke.

Dave said Darcy and his girlfriend know the house wasn't an ideal place to live and had been on a waiting list with Manitoba Housing for at least four months.

“I said Darce, you got to get out of there,” said Dave. “It's a death trap. It's not even safe for a mouse to live there."

Dave hopes when his brother recovers, he moves east to be with him.

MANITOBA HOUSING WAITING LIST

The provincial government said Wednesday it can take several days to several years to get a place at Manitoba Housing depending on a person's circumstances.

Right now there are close to 4,000 people on the waiting list.