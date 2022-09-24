'It's a great opportunity': Mayoral candidates weigh in on making Assiniboine Forest a national urban park

A local environmental group is calling for Assiniboine Forest to become a national urban park, ensuring the forest is protected for years to come.

The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAW) held an event to gather support for turning the area into a national urban park on Saturday.

"Winnipeg is currently below average compared to other Canadian cities at six per cent park space where the average in Canada is nine per cent. So we certainly up our game in order for us to thrive as a city," said Ron Thiessen, executive director, CPAW's Manitoba Chapter.

The federal government decided to give Winnipeg an urban national park in 2021, but the location still hasn't been picked.

CPAW believes Assiniboine Forest is the perfect spot and can even be expanded beyond its 700 acres once the designation is in place.

"So we're hoping the new national urban park that is Assiniboine Forest could also capture those lands along the Trans Canada Trail that leads to Fort Whyte Alive," said Thiessen. "It's a great opportunity to expand our green space."

The group says the move would have health, economic and environmental benefits for the city.

Looking to garner backing, mayoral candidates were invited to show their support.

"My family and I chose to live in this area. We chose to stay in this area because of our close proximity to Assiniboine Forest and Assiniboine Park," said mayoral candidate Rick Shone.

"Canadians value our parks and we value our urban forest and Assiniboine Forest," said candidate Jenny Motkaluk.

"I also want to make sure people who live in the east in Transcona, downtown, people who live in Garden City, people who live in River Park South can equally access an urban forest," added candidate Robert-Falcon Ouellette

Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio and Idris Adelakun were also there to endorse the designation. Candidate Glen Murray also put out a message of approval.

However, not all candidates are sold on the idea.

"I'm just going to lay it on the table that in Point Douglas, they are interested in having a national park there as well. I have not decided which to pursue," said Shaun Loney, another mayoral candidate.

Loney said Winnipeggers should choose which area gets the national urban park.

The Charleswood Rotary Club, which has been the stewards of Assiniboine Forest since the mid-nineties, is still studying what the designation would mean for the forest but are quick to tout what makes it unique.

"It's just a quiet place, a reflective place, you know, where you can be on your own or with the people you're with almost entirely," said Allan Roberts, a club member and former chair of the committee that oversees the forest.

Parks Canada is also looking at creating urban parks in Edmonton, Halifax, Saskatoon, Victoria and Windsor.