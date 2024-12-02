'It's a little scary': Manitoba colleges and universities beefing up security measures

Red River College student Asia Guile said she feels safe during the day at the Exchange District campus, but not so much in the evening.

"When it gets closer to six o'clock, especially when it gets darker earlier, it's a little sketchy, it's a little scary," said Guile.

She said some struggling with homelessness use the campus to warm up.

"Sometimes with the bathrooms, I've seen them throw stuff around, and it's been really messy."

As of Monday, students and staff are being greeted by security officers at the entrances, letting them know they will require ID as of Jan. 1. Members of the public will need a valid reason for going inside and will only be allowed in certain spaces, such as Tim Hortons or the campus store. A second safe ride vehicle has also been added.

RRC Polytech Director of Safety, Health, and Security, Jodi Pluchinski, said they’re enhancing what they’ve always done.

"We've always had ID cards, but not (everyone uses) them. So what we really want people to do is just (refresh) the idea," said Pluchinski.

The college said this is part of a plan to expand swipe card access, review public hours of operation, and restrict access to non-public spaces.

"Downtown does have some of its challenges, and what we're trying to do is enhance what we have so people feel safe coming to campus."

The moves come after the University of Manitoba ramped up security following the assault of a woman in her dorm room in late October. A week ago a woman was assaulted and robbed a block from Brandon University.

BU President David Dochery said their school is doing a safety audit.

"We've had other parts of the campus where people are trying to stay overnight where they shouldn’t," said Dochery.

In the meantime they’ve doubled the number of security guards on rotation from one to two.

"We can keep a security guard in the kind of booth where it's adjacent to all three residences, while the other does rounds on campus."

Back at Red River, students are torn about the new ID requirement.

"Checking ID one time is good, but like every time I enter the building, it's a little extra," said Irmmi Diwana.

"It probably does work,” said Guile. “I feel there probably could be a better (idea), but I don’t have an answer."