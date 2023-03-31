'It's a major project': SCO takes possession of The Bay in downtown Winnipeg

Plans to transform the vacant Hudson's Bay building in downtown Winnipeg are one step closer to reality.

The historic landmark has officially been transferred to the Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO).

Grand Chief Gerry Daniels said they spent a lot of time on the legal paperwork.

"It took us some time to deal with all of the different caveats and things that need to be dealt with as it relates to the building before we start demolition," said Daniels.

"Anytime you transfer ownership, all of those commitments that the previous owner had are subject to a review. And so we have to make sure we have that same understanding we have to resolve those things as we prepare to take ownership.”.

The SCO's vision for the site includes nearly 3,000 housing units, a health and healing centre, a museum, and restaurants. Daniels said they feel the responsibility of the project.

"We are taking on quite a great deal of responsibility to manage and take care of something that is going to impact so many lives, so many of our children's lives," said Daniels.

"That is going to support the ongoing development of governance, the ongoing development of our relationship with the Province of Manitoba, the Canadian government, and also with industry of Canada."

Daniels said the SCO has issued a request for qualifications to begin development.

"It’s a major project, it doesn’t happen overnight. We have great, skilled, confident people involved in this process,” he said.

The reimagined Bay building is slated to open in November of 2026, the same month the building turns 100 years old.