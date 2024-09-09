‘It’s a mistake’: Downtown housing complex slated for demolition

A social housing complex once touted as a beacon of hope in Winnipeg’s core will face the wrecking ball less than 15 years after it was built.

Located at 575 Balmoral Street, Centre Village went up in 2010 as co-op housing for newcomers and low-income families. At the time, the complex won several awards for its architecture, but design flaws and security concerns led to the building’s demise and its eventual abandonment.

“It’s a mistake,” said David, who lives near the complex. “It’s got security features that are no good, and people couldn’t live in there.”

Manitoba Housing took ownership of the complex in 2015. In the years that followed, vacancies at the property rose.

By 2022, Centre Village was completely shut down, only to be further ravaged by fires and crime.

“All the players around the table had big aspirations that this project was going to be transformative,” said Jino Distasio, an urban geography professor at the University of Winnipeg.

Distasio also said it’s shameful a city struggling with affordable housing missed the mark with Centre Village.

“This should be a vibrant street, not one that’s about to face the wrecking ball and to be restarted after just a few years of really difficult tenure.”

Last week, a provincial spokesperson confirmed to CTV News that crews will being to prepare the site for demolition. Ownership will also be transferred to the Winnipeg Housing and Rehabilitation Corporation (WHRC) – a not-for-profit corporation focused on affordable housing in Winnipeg’s inner city.

The organization is receiving $2.2 million to demolish and develop the complex. In May, WHRC announced plans that would see a new 30-unit building put up to replace Centre Village.

Distasio said it’s crucial the new developers learn from past mistakes.

“My hope right now is that, you know, the developer in play right now has a good handle of the complexity of the inner city, the type of housing, the style and structure,” he said.

Sherri Rollins, the chair of the city’s property and development committee said initial plans address core housing needs.

“Great news that an under-utilized property is going to be put into use for housing,” Rollins said. “It’s been a bit of a hole and a blight for the city of Winnipeg.”

Preparations to tear down Centre Village are expected to begin this week.

- With files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing